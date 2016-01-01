Dr. Steven Rothman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rothman, MD
Dr. Steven Rothman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Lankenau Hospital100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Temple U
- U Md
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Rothman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.