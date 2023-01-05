Overview

Dr. Steven Rubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY.



Dr. Rubin works at NEW HORIZONS GASTROENTEROLOGY in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.