Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Rubin, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Rubin, MD
Dr. Steven Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
Dr. Rubin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
-
1
Mailing Address3495 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 870-1316
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?
Dr Rubin has provided me with logical and emotional support thru this terrible journey for me as a caretaker of my husbands disease of Alzheimer’s
About Dr. Steven Rubin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902975923
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.