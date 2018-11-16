Dr. Rupert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Rupert, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Rupert, DO
Dr. Steven Rupert, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Rupert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rupert's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Center for Pain Relief2330 Lynch Rd Ste 100, Evansville, IN 47711 Directions (812) 867-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rupert?
Helped me. Had MRI. Made his professional opinions, we signed agreements and there was never no problems. He never wrote me medication just for the fun of it . He actually knew opiates wasn’t answer to my back pain but I had other pain issues. Also when I got to point of trying shots for my back and if they helped we hoped lower opiates one day maybe. Well program Dr Jenison doing on feet pulled by insurance,Rupert retired inApril , Cigna not paying Sanapati 600.00 for urine test,Penny,fires me
About Dr. Steven Rupert, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1295732055
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rupert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupert works at
Dr. Rupert has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rupert speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.