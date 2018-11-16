Overview of Dr. Steven Rupert, DO

Dr. Steven Rupert, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Rupert works at Medical Center for Pain Relief in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.