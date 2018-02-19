Dr. Steven Ruths, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruths is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ruths, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Ruths, MD
Dr. Steven Ruths, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Ruths' Office Locations
Steven M. Ruths MD Inc.1304 E Main St Ste D, Ventura, CA 93001 Directions (805) 653-1060
Vista Del Mar Hospital801 Seneca St, Ventura, CA 93001 Directions (805) 653-6434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor
About Dr. Steven Ruths, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ruths has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruths accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruths has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruths has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruths on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruths. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruths.
