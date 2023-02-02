See All Otolaryngologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Steven Sabin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (98)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Sabin, MD

Dr. Steven Sabin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Umdnj - R. W. Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Sabin works at ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sabin's Office Locations

    ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick
    557 Cranbury Rd Ste 3, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 (732) 613-0600
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Somerset
    1543 Route 27 Ste 21, Somerset, NJ 08873 (732) 873-6863
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa
Postnasal Drip
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I was very pleased with Doctor Sabin and his staff. He was very clear about the procedure and I had a very easy recovery afterwards. I will definitely be returning to this provider in the future and will recommend it to others.
    Christopher B. — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Steven Sabin, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538266903
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Hlth Sci Ctr Brooklyn, Otolaryngology U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, General Surgery
    • Umdnj - R. W. Johnson Medical School
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Sabin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

