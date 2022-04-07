Dr. Steven Sable, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sable, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Sable, DO
Dr. Steven Sable, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Sable works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sable's Office Locations
-
1
Steven G. Sable DO PA499 E Central Pkwy Ste 150, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 895-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sable?
My experience with Dr Sable over the past 22 years as been a great one. I once had severe migraine headaches but they have been gone for years. His treatment has been amazing and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Steven Sable, DO
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164421681
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sable has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sable accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sable works at
Dr. Sable speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sable. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sable.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.