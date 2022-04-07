See All Neurologists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Steven Sable, DO

Neurology
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Sable, DO

Dr. Steven Sable, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Sable works at Steven G. Sable DO PA in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sable's Office Locations

    Steven G. Sable DO PA
    499 E Central Pkwy Ste 150, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 895-3575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Dementia Evaluation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 07, 2022
    My experience with Dr Sable over the past 22 years as been a great one. I once had severe migraine headaches but they have been gone for years. His treatment has been amazing and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Stephen C — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Sable, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164421681
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Sable, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sable has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sable works at Steven G. Sable DO PA in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sable’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sable. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sable.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

