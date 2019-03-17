Dr. Steven Sacks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sacks, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Sacks, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science, Mo and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sacks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Wellington Regional Campus1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 205, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-2425
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Special Needs Plan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sacks?
I needed a colonoscopy. I had never had one and I was scared to death. Dr. Sacks explained in detail everything that he would do and how it would all be done under general anesthesia at the fabulous North Point surgery center. He was absolutely correct. There was no pain and the treatment I received from the staff and from Dr. Sacks coulod not have been of higher caliber.
About Dr. Steven Sacks, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326067935
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Brookdale Hopsital Med Center|Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- University Of Health Science, Mo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacks works at
Dr. Sacks has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.