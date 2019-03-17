Overview

Dr. Steven Sacks, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science, Mo and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sacks works at Gastro Health - Wellington Regional Campus in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.