Dr. Steven Sager, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Nova SE U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sager works at Steven B Sager DO in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.