Dr. Steven Salvati, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Steven Salvati, MD

Dr. Steven Salvati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Salvati works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salvati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion
    8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening

Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Steven Salvati, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578532073
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Salvati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salvati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salvati works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Salvati’s profile.

    Dr. Salvati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

