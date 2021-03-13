Overview of Dr. Steven Sameshima, MD

Dr. Steven Sameshima, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Sameshima works at Hong, Robert A., M.d., Facc in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.