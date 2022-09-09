Dr. Steven Sampson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sampson, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Sampson, DO
Dr. Steven Sampson, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sampson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sampson's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthohealing Center10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (442) 263-4721Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sampson?
always a pleasure which is why i consider this faciloity my care provider
About Dr. Steven Sampson, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1528126547
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sampson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampson works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.