Overview of Dr. Steven Sanders, MD

Dr. Steven Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.



Dr. Sanders works at Precision Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.