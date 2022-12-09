Dr. Steven Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sanders, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Sanders, MD
Dr. Steven Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Rancho Los Amigo Med Ctr
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
-
1
Bone and Joint Specialists - Crimson2680 Crimson Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-4254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Bone and Joint Specialists - Palomino Lane2020 Palomino Ln Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 805-4253Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Pipefitters
- Priority Health
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- State Farm
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Travelers
- Tricare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great follow up and exceptional surgery and coordination with physical therapy!
About Dr. Steven Sanders, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1962584201
Education & Certifications
- Rancho Los Amigo Med Ctr
- Northwestern U-Northwestern Meml Hosp
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.