Dr. Steven Sandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Sandler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Evanston Hospital.
Pain Solutions LLC9669 Kenton Ave Ste 510, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 933-0875
Ashok D Sawlani, M.d.7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 318, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 631-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
Dr. Sandler is great! He is very interested in how you feel and tries to keep you comfortable at all times. He listens carefully to you and makes you feel important.
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1326129792
- Rush University Med Center
- Lutheran General Hospital Advocate Health Care Park Ridge
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
