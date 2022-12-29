Overview of Dr. Steven Sands, DO

Dr. Steven Sands, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Orthopaedic Traumatology - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center



They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Clavicle Fracture and Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.