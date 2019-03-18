Dr. Steven Sapkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sapkin, MD
Dr. Steven Sapkin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Family Medical Clinic and Pediatrics Urgent Care5353 Balboa Blvd Ste 201, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 788-2001
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Reply Dr. Sapkin is a FANTASTIC doctor! Knowledgeable, Kind & Funny. I was so impressed how he took his time never rushing me and very caring. His staff is also really nice!!! Rolando M.
About Dr. Steven Sapkin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Sapkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sapkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapkin has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sapkin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapkin.
