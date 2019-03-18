Overview

Dr. Steven Sapkin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.



Dr. Sapkin works at Foote Gold-Sapkin Medical Group in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.