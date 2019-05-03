Dr. Steven Savona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Savona, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Savona, MD
Dr. Steven Savona, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Savona works at
Dr. Savona's Office Locations
Northwell Health Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Savona is perhaps the most caring, compassionate, professional, and intelligent doctors I have known. He explained my issue in a clear and complete manner, gave me all the time I needed, and gave me results in writing, along with notes to clarify all. I would, obviously, highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Savona, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1487727723
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Hematology/Oncology Nyu Hospitals Center, Internal Medicine
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
