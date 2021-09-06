Overview

Dr. Steven Sayegh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Sayegh works at Central Phoenix Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.