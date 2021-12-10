See All Otolaryngologists in La Place, LA
Dr. Steven Scalco, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Scalco, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Scalco, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Place, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and River Parishes Hospital.

Dr. Scalco works at Specialty Care Center in La Place, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael Griffin, PA
Michael Griffin, PA
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    La Pain Doctor Inc.
    502 Rue de Sante Ste 303, La Place, LA 70068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 651-4432
  2. 2
    Steven A Scalco MD
    3812 Ridgelake Dr Ste 2B, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • River Parishes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scalco?

    Dec 10, 2021
    Dr. Scalco always friendly and gives complete exams. I have been patient of his father since 1974.
    Sue Klein — Dec 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Scalco, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Scalco, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scalco to family and friends

    Dr. Scalco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scalco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Scalco, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Scalco, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396740791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Scalco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scalco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scalco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scalco has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scalco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Scalco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scalco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scalco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scalco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Scalco, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.