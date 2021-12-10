Dr. Steven Scalco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scalco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Scalco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Scalco, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Place, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and River Parishes Hospital.
La Pain Doctor Inc.502 Rue de Sante Ste 303, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (985) 651-4432
Steven A Scalco MD3812 Ridgelake Dr Ste 2B, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- River Parishes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Scalco always friendly and gives complete exams. I have been patient of his father since 1974.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396740791
- Lsu Med Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Tulane University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
