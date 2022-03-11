See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Steven Schafer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (38)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Schafer, MD

Dr. Steven Schafer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schafer works at Coastal Orthopedics - West Bradenton in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schafer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Orthopedics - West Bradenton
    6202 17th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4065
  2. 2
    Coastal Orthopedics
    8000 Fl64 # East, Bradenton, FL 34212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MCM Maxcare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 11, 2022
    I consulted Dr. Schafer as I had terrible knee pain. I was barely able to walk. I had planned a ski trip for about two months from my initial problem. When I met with Dr. Schafer, he was very sensitive to my condition, consulted my xrays and MRI, and came up with a treatment which took into account my plan. He treated me with three injections of euflexxa. These worked incredibly well and I was able to go on my vacation. At all times, Dr. Schafer was courteous, competent, and sensitive to my concerns. I recommend him highly. PS: My trip to Aspen was fantastic!
    Mimi — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Schafer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1659347763
    • 1659347763
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Internship
    University of Michigan
    • University of Michigan
    Medical Education

    Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schafer works at Coastal Orthopedics - West Bradenton in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schafer’s profile.

    Dr. Schafer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schafer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

