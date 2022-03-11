Overview of Dr. Steven Schafer, MD

Dr. Steven Schafer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schafer works at Coastal Orthopedics - West Bradenton in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.