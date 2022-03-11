Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Schafer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Schafer, MD
Dr. Steven Schafer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schafer works at
Dr. Schafer's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Orthopedics - West Bradenton6202 17th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 274-4065
-
2
Coastal Orthopedics8000 Fl64 # East, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 274-4066
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MCM Maxcare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I consulted Dr. Schafer as I had terrible knee pain. I was barely able to walk. I had planned a ski trip for about two months from my initial problem. When I met with Dr. Schafer, he was very sensitive to my condition, consulted my xrays and MRI, and came up with a treatment which took into account my plan. He treated me with three injections of euflexxa. These worked incredibly well and I was able to go on my vacation. At all times, Dr. Schafer was courteous, competent, and sensitive to my concerns. I recommend him highly. PS: My trip to Aspen was fantastic!
About Dr. Steven Schafer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1659347763
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- University of Michigan
Dr. Schafer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schafer works at
Dr. Schafer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.