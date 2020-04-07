Dr. Steven Schechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schechter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Schechter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Schechter works at
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Schechter by my primary care physician. I had suffered for years and my condition was getting worse to the point where I did not have much of a life. Doctor Schecter is a very upbeat, warm, happy person with an awesome sense of humor who can lighten any situation. He and his assistants explained my entire condition and why the need for surgery. My procedure, a sigmoid colectomy, went extremely well thanks to this great Doctor and his supremely expert team at Miriam Hospital. It has been only one week - my recovery is going well and I am already feeling 100% better and super optimistic. The man basically gave me back my life and I will be forever thankful !!
About Dr. Steven Schechter, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechter has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schechter speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.
