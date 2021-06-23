Overview of Dr. Steven Schechter, MD

Dr. Steven Schechter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.