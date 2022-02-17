Overview of Dr. Steven Scheer, MD

Dr. Steven Scheer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Scheer works at Optimal Sleep Health in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Venice, FL and Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.