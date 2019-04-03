See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Steven Schenkel, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (28)
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Schenkel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2934 1/2 N Beverly Glen Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-8884
  2. 2
    Schenkel Steven S Phd
    116 N Robertson Blvd Ste 806, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-8884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 03, 2019
    Dr Scheme was my pdoc for almost maybe 10 yrs and found him to be very professional and compassionate. I ended up finding a new pdoc a couple of yrs ago bc of an insurance change but also a good time to start fresh w a new pdoc.
    — Apr 03, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Schenkel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1538259437
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    Residency
    • Los Angeles Co-USC Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schenkel has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schenkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

