Dr. Schenkel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Schenkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Schenkel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2934 1/2 N Beverly Glen Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90077 Directions (310) 659-8884
-
2
Schenkel Steven S Phd116 N Robertson Blvd Ste 806, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-8884
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schenkel?
Dr Scheme was my pdoc for almost maybe 10 yrs and found him to be very professional and compassionate. I ended up finding a new pdoc a couple of yrs ago bc of an insurance change but also a good time to start fresh w a new pdoc.
About Dr. Steven Schenkel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, German
- 1538259437
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- Los Angeles Co-USC Med Ctr
- University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
- University of Toronto
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schenkel has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schenkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schenkel speaks German.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.