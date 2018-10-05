Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD
Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Schiebert works at
Dr. Schiebert's Office Locations
NJ Spine and Orthopedic1200 US Highway 22 Ste 14, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (973) 376-6595Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great information that is very helpful for my issues. Will recommend.
About Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1205042546
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- North Shore University at Plainview
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiebert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiebert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiebert speaks Russian.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiebert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiebert.
