Dr. Steven Schmid, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Schmid, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan.
Locations
Florida Prosthodontics2180 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 252-8902
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
As a graduate student Dr. Schmid made my dentures. I have had maximum radiation in that area leaving distorted structures. Two other older dentist failed at that task. His dentures, with few modifications, were comfortable. Wish he were closer to Leesburg.
About Dr. Steven Schmid, DDS
- Dentistry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1063702207
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
