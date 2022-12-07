Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD
Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
-
1
Psi Surgery Center Llc.9985 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 886-2980
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?
I had an abdominoplasty with liposuction. I had three pregnancies, one being twins. I was never satisfied how my abdomen looked even 30 years after I had my twins. I consulted with Dr. Schmidt and he was open an honest about what he could do. My results were amazing. My before pictures looked like I was a fat female with the extra skin pouch. Now 4 months out, I look like a thin female with a flat abdomen. I couldn't have asked for better results. The surgical center and the office staff including nurses were all wonderful. Do not hesitate to have your surgery done here.
About Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306860002
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.