Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (23)
Map Pin Small Dayton, OH
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD

Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.

Dr. Schmidt works at Psi Surgery Center Llc. in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psi Surgery Center Llc.
    9985 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 886-2980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cleft Lip
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reduction
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dermal Filler
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Facelift
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Nipple Reconstruction
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Rhinoseptoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306860002
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt works at Psi Surgery Center Llc. in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Schmidt’s profile.

    Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

