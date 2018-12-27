Overview of Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD

Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marinette, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.



Dr. Schmidt works at BayCare Clinic General & Vascular Surgery in Marinette, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.