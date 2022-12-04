Overview of Dr. Steven Schneider, MD

Dr. Steven Schneider, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schneider works at Cohen Children's Medical Center Pediatric Neurosurgery in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.