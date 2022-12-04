Dr. Steven Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Schneider, MD
Dr. Steven Schneider, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
-
1
Cohen Children's Medical Center Pediatric Neurosurgery410 Lakeville Rd Ste 204, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
Dr Schneider met us at one of the most challenging moments in our lives. Our 7 y.o. son had just experienced a major head trauma from a fall. Dr Schneider took us under his wing and guided us through four long weeks of confusion and fear. With the help of the outstanding care of Dr Schneider and the greater Northwell team, our beloved son is home again and having a miraculous recovery! Our religious needs were taken into account, and our concerns were addressed as they came up. Dr Schneider met with us multiple times, in person despite his hectic schedule and patiently explained what we needed to understand. He even gave his personal number as a way of connecting with him in case of emergency. (ONLY EMERGENCY, lol). If you are in need of a highly capable and confident pediatric neurosurgery team, you can find that in Dr Schneider and his team. Thank you so much for everything you have done for us. SK/ZZK
About Dr. Steven Schneider, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083682769
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.