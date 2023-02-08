Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Schneider, MD
Dr. Steven Schneider, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
SSM Health Medical Group112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 12, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-9202Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Saint Louis Urological Surgeons12277 De Paul Dr Ste 201S, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 209-5135
Urology of St. Louis111 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 40, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-3433
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have complicated medical issues. And specific disabilities. Dr. Schneider was the first urologist in St Louis to demonstrate extensive knowledge of how these specific disabilities and other medical issues are affecting my urinary functioning and health as I age. He also explained in great detail why the other approaches suggested by other urologists would be ineffective for my specific situation, with my muscular and neurological conditions. He developed an appropriate treatment strategy. I was exceedingly impressed. I was referred not only by my own doctor by the way but also by another patient.
About Dr. Steven Schneider, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Urology
