Dr. Steven Schnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Schnell, MD
Dr. Steven Schnell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Schnell works at
Dr. Schnell's Office Locations
Steven L Schnell MD210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 3104, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 747-4994
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Schnell after 3 other DR office visits for the same condition. I was so desperate and was looking for another eye Dr. I Found him online. The staff was very nice. Dr Schnell was very nice and performed the eye exam with a very soft touch. Very good bedside manner. Everything went well. My eye issue was resolved as soon I have left his office. I was very happy that I have found him. will recommend him anytime.
About Dr. Steven Schnell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528056884
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Nassau Comm Hosp
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnell has seen patients for Contact Lens Fitting Services, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schnell speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.