See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS

Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. 

Dr. Schoolman works at Southeast Missouri Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Schoolman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Missouri Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    1325 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 271-3587

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Ameritas
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schoolman?

    Aug 13, 2022
    Had an “extra tooth” extracted that went very well considering the difficulty of removing tooth. Staff was very professional and made the procedure go very well! Erwin Porter
    Erwin Porter — Aug 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schoolman to family and friends

    Dr. Schoolman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schoolman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS.

    About Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093862997
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoolman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoolman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoolman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoolman works at Southeast Missouri Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Schoolman’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoolman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoolman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoolman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoolman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.