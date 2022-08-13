Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoolman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS
Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Dr. Schoolman works at
Dr. Schoolman's Office Locations
-
1
Southeast Missouri Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery1325 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 271-3587
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Ameritas
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoolman?
Had an “extra tooth” extracted that went very well considering the difficulty of removing tooth. Staff was very professional and made the procedure go very well! Erwin Porter
About Dr. Steven Schoolman, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1093862997
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoolman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoolman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoolman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoolman works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoolman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoolman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoolman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoolman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.