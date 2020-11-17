See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Steven Schuster, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Schuster, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (110)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Schuster, MD

Dr. Steven Schuster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Schuster works at Schuster Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Schuster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Schuster Plastic Surgery
    1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 912-9191
  2. 2
    Delray Medical Center Inc
    5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 912-9191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Breast Ptosis
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schuster?

    Nov 17, 2020
    I recently had my breast implants removed due to a rupture, then replaced and lifted, love love love my results, Dr. Schuster is masterful and his team amazing! Thank you!
    — Nov 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Schuster, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Schuster, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schuster to family and friends

    Dr. Schuster's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schuster

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Schuster, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Schuster, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225147945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Schuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Schuster, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.