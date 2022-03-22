Dr. Schuster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Schuster, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Schuster, MD
Dr. Steven Schuster, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Missouri-Columbia and is affiliated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Schuster works at
Dr. Schuster's Office Locations
1
Cancer Care & Hematology2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 170, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 493-6337Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ivinson Memorial Hospital
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schuster?
Dr. Schuster is an amazingly personable Dr. He will listen to your specific needs & if he is concerned with a safety decision with your treatment plan he will discuss any issues to give you a more educated decision making choice. I have had great experiences with his abilities to consult with other experts for my particular rare cancer. He does not take this personally. He is extremely knowledgeable and will also share latest research findings as well as receive them if one presents them. I have found him to be a wonderful "partner" in treating my rare cancer working with me to discuss best course of action. We have had a tough time meeting obstacles that required other outside specialists so this has been a challenging case for all parties concerned. He has been wonderful as are all his staff....can't say enough good things.
About Dr. Steven Schuster, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1467664136
Education & Certifications
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- Univ Of Missouri-Columbia
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuster works at
Dr. Schuster has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.
