Overview of Dr. Steven Schwartz, MD

Dr. Steven Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.