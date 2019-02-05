See All Pediatric Neurologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Steven Schwartzberg, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.4 (54)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Schwartzberg, MD

Dr. Steven Schwartzberg, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Schwartzberg works at Orlin & Cohen Medical Specialists Group in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwartzberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Associates in Medicine
    1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-3210
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Healthcare Associates in Medicine
    3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-3210
  3. 3
    Healthcare Associates in Medicine
    9920 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayley Seton Hospital
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Manual Therapy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartzberg?

    Feb 05, 2019
    the doctor was very accurate and explained everything in detail
    Anonymous — Feb 05, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Schwartzberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174504419
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St University Ny Downstate Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Schwartzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartzberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartzberg has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

