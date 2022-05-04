Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sckolnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD
Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Sckolnik's Office Locations
-
1
HonorHealth Deer Valley19646 N 27th Ave Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 278-8300
-
2
SHC Osborn Campus7337 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 278-8300
-
3
Arizona Center for Cancer Care10460 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 278-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt extremely comfortable from the first phone call to the end of my treatments. The staff was very caring and very professional. Excellent all the way around.
About Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881956894
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- St Mary's Hosp & Med Ctr
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Radiation Oncology
