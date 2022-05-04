Overview of Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD

Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Sckolnik works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.