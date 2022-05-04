See All Radiation Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (42)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD

Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Sckolnik works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sckolnik's Office Locations

    HonorHealth Deer Valley
    HonorHealth Deer Valley
19646 N 27th Ave Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85027
    SHC Osborn Campus
    SHC Osborn Campus
7337 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
    Arizona Center for Cancer Care
    Arizona Center for Cancer Care
10460 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881956894
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • St Mary's Hosp & Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Sckolnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sckolnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sckolnik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sckolnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sckolnik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sckolnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sckolnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sckolnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

