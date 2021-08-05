Overview of Dr. Steven Sclamberg, MD

Dr. Steven Sclamberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Thorek Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sclamberg works at Myers Center in Skokie, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.