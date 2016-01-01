Overview of Dr. Steven Scott, MD

Dr. Steven Scott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Piedmont in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Pleural Effusion and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.