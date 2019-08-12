Dr. Steven Segraves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segraves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Segraves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Segraves, MD
Dr. Steven Segraves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Kansas Med Center
Dr. Segraves' Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City8900 State Line Rd Ste 380, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 385-7252
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing to Dr. Segraves for over a year now. I feel that I can finally provide an informed review. I had one extreme situation with respect to a refill, right after I became a patient, which was really the perfect storm of changes in his office and timing of my refill, which caused a concerning reaction, but since then, I have not had any issues. I have found him to be extremely curious and responsive to changes in my life between visits. He always asks how I feel I am doing and respects my input on my own treatment. I have not always found this to be the case with some doctors. His staff has been extremely nice and responsive, notwithstanding the initial issue early on. While some people may find him cold, I have never found that to be the case. He is pragmatic but certainly has a caring demeanor with his patients (in my experience).
About Dr. Steven Segraves, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1215916143
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- Psychiatry
Dr. Segraves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segraves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segraves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Segraves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segraves.
