Dr. Steven Seidel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Seidel Plastic Surgery PC1919 Dahlke Dr, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 739-9993
Internal Medicine Associates of Cullman PC2035 AL HIGHWAY 157, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 739-9993Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
What a great surgeon Dr. Seidel is! I had very serious skin cancer that caused me such terrible pain and this wonderful Plastic Surgeon got me in immediately to relieve my pain and remove the cancer from my back. Also great staff, office, very caring and all-around great experience AND blessing to have been referred to this man! Pain gone and life is good! Rick Clark
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
