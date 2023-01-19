See All Neuroradiologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Steven Seidman, DO

Neuroradiology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Steven Seidman, DO is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.

Dr. Seidman works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farmington Hills Office
    28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Radiculopathy
Epidural Injection
Head and Neck Pain
Cervical Radiculopathy
Epidural Injection
Head and Neck Pain

Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Seidman was relaxed and gave me the impression that he had all the time in the world to answer my questions. He answered everything honestly and put me at ease. I came to my appointment with a lot of anxiety but left feeling very well taken care of.
    R.B. — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Steven Seidman, DO

    • Neuroradiology
    • English
    • 1881683373
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Medical Center
    • Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
    • Oakland General Hospital
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
    • University of Michigan
