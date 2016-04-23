Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
-
1
Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center11030 Rca Center Dr Ste 3015, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 776-7041
-
2
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology6100 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 600-7688Monday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been treating me for many years for skin cancer and helped me though a botched up skin surgery by another physician in Fort Lauderdale. He is a stellar physician and very kind man and one of the best skin surgeons in South Florida. You will not do better.
About Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1720043466
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.