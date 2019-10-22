Dr. Steven Sharlin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sharlin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Sharlin, DPM
Dr. Steven Sharlin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Sharlin works at
Dr. Sharlin's Office Locations
Near North Podiatry150 E Huron St Ste 801, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 337-2468
Foot & Ankle Specialists, Hinsdale, IL15 Spinning Wheel Rd Ste 114, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-1038
Foot Care Group PC1800 Hollister Dr Ste 109, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I discovered running late in life and over the past 8 years I have been through so many podiatrists, mostly those who presented themselves as Sports focused. Because as a runner, all of my feet ailments I know, came from my desire to run all the miles as if I was in my 20’s (which I am far from). I started having severe pain in my toes on both feet which would present itself when I reached high mileage during my runs, but then again I figured it was to be expected after 20 miles and I figured it was normal. During a couple of marathons, I had to take my socks off because it felt like they were bunched up which they were not. This feeling persisted all through the past few years and then I started having heel pain which was diagnosed as Plantar Fasciitis after an MRI and that was affecting both feet as well. I tried everything from EPAT, special socks, acupuncture, you name it. Finally I decided to look up for a podiatrist that had a lot of experience even if not sports related and that
About Dr. Steven Sharlin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1336127067
Education & Certifications
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Sharlin speaks Spanish.
