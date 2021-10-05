Overview of Dr. Steven Shayani, MD

Dr. Steven Shayani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Shayani works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.