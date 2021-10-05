Dr. Steven Shayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shayani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I have been going to Dr Shayani for about 20 years! He's the best, knowledgeable, professional, and kind. He always listens to our concerns and ensures that all tests that are needed are run. We also receive all results in a timely manner. I can't say enough about this wonderful physician.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- Male
- 1306824008
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Nuclear Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
