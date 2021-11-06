Overview

Dr. Steven Shell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Shell works at MDVIP - Port Charlotte, Florida in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.