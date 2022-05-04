Dr. Steven Sheskier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheskier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sheskier, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Sheskier, MD
Dr. Steven Sheskier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sheskier's Office Locations
University Place Orthophedics Llp95 University Pl Fl 8, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 604-1366Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Jcmc377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (212) 604-1366
Center for Specialty Care50 E 69th St # 22, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 604-1366
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr. Sheskier by my ankle surgeon out of Stonybrook Hospital in 2004 for a second opinion. Dr. Sheskier was very thorough and explained his opinion & he had a wonderful demeanor & mannerism. He made my wife & I laugh & he has a great sense of humor. Dr. Sheskier was originally a nurse & hated doctors so much that he became a doctor to actually help patients suffering & bring back courtesy, professionalism & respect. I am truly sorry that I did not let Dr. Sheskier perform my first procedure. My surgeon screwed up my foot so bad that it turned gangrene. I could have lost my foot. My foot hurt much worse after the surgery & I was left with severe nerve damage due to all the hardware and screws. After multiple doctors referred me to Dr. Sheskier, I became his patient in 2009. Dr. Sheskier has performed multiple surgical procedures to my right ankle & recently my left ankle to help me. I have been Dr. Sheskier’s patient for over 12 years and Denia is Awesome too!
About Dr. Steven Sheskier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- SUNY Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheskier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheskier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheskier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheskier has seen patients for Limb Pain, Morton's Neuroma and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheskier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheskier speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheskier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheskier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheskier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheskier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.