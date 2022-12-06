Overview of Dr. Steven Shichman, MD

Dr. Steven Shichman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Shichman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.