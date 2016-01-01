Overview

Dr. Steven Shields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Shields works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Wellesley Hills, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.